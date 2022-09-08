NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA RANBIR

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor get in different cars after Delhi promotions, fans are curious!

The couple walked hand-in-hand but later, got into different cars. Also, Alia was not as bubbly as she is generally.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow i.e September 9th.
  • On Wednesday, the couple promoted their film in Delhi and were spotted while leaving the capital but in different cars. This has left the netizens curious.

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow i.e September 9th. On Wednesday, the couple promoted their film in Delhi and were spotted while leaving the capital but in different cars. This has left the netizens curious.

Alia, who had worn a white top, blue denim and a lavender blazer for the Delhi event, changed to comfortable black tee-pajamas and slippers to travel back home. Ranbir did not change and told the paps that he has a terrible backache. The couple walked hand-in-hand but later, got into different cars. Also, Alia was not as bubbly as she is generally. Netizens are guessing that maybe the couple had a fight.

Fans flooded the comment section with questions like, " Why are they taking different cars for going to the same place?" another one wrote, "Ladayi hogayi kya?"

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles. It is finally set to release in theatres this Friday after many delays.

