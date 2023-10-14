Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Look Graceful In Royal Ethnic Ensemble - VIDEO

New Delhi: Bollywood's celebrated couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted in Mumbai oozing out full-on royal vibes. Apart from entertaining the audience with their movies, the couple looked graceful at the the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session.

Mumbai is all set to host International Olympic Committee (IOC) for its 141st session Mumbai from 15 to 17 October. Many Bollywood stars graced the opening ceremony that happened on October 14. While Alia wore a royal blue velvet suit with intricate embroidery, Ranbir complimented her in a navy and white indo-western slip-fit kurta pajama set. Among the stars, Deepika Padukone also graced the occassion looking like a bosslady.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Jio World Centre. The session is an imperative meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions.

After a gap of about 40 years, India is hosting the IOC session for the second time. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983, read a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The will be held by prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association. The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.