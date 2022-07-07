New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrobs Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, appeared on the first episode of Karan Johar’s popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan season 7’. The two got candid with KJo on celebrity relationship trajectories, supporting each other and their lives after marrying the love of their lives. Alia also opened up for the first time when she and Ranbir Kapoor started dating each other. The love bug hit the two during a flight to Tel Aviv, Israel, when they got a seat next to each other. The duo was going for a workshop for ‘Brahamastra’ but there is a hitch in the story.

“It was not meant to happen. We were not supposed to be together on New Year’s. We both talked on our flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop for Brahmastra. We both were seated together. I remember him walking in, and he was supposed to sit next to me, and I was very excited. But then he sat next to me, and something got stuck on his seat. There was some malfunction, so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, why is this happening, why is my dream getting shattered? But later, his seat got fixed, and he came back,” share Alia.

She also told Ranbir’s side of the story and added, “Later when we were exchanging notes, even he said, ‘I was getting so upset and irritated, iss seat ko abhi rukna tha when we were sitting together so nicely.’ So that vibe started there only. The rest is history.”

Alia and Ranbir are also soon going to become parents. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14 this year.



On the work front, Alia is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ in London. The movie also features Gal Gadot. She will also make her OTT debut on August 5 with Netflix’s ‘Darlings’. The film is also Alia’s maiden production venture in partnership with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The actress is also gearing up for ‘Brahamastra’ release. The film will finally hit theatres on September 9.



Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next in his kitty.