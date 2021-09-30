Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor wear matching masks as they inspect work on new house

NEW DELHI: Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently returned to Mumbai from Jodhpur, was on Thursday seen making way to a construction site at Mumbai's Palli Hill, to supervise the work in progress. Rumours are rife that B-town lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will move into their new abode at Pall Hill - Krishna Raj bungalow, after tying the knot with each other. Also spotted accompanying them today to the construction site was Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu and Alia have often been spotted visiting the under-construction site and monitor the work. Ranbir Kapoor too have also been spotted accompanying them on several occassions.

The trio was casually dressed up for the visit. While Ranbir was in his trademark hoodie and ripped jeans, Alia and Neetu Kapoor were seen in white and blue. Meanwhile, we spotted Alia and Neetu complimenting each other by wearing similar stylish masks.

Alia, who chose to wear a full-sleeved crop sweatshirt and matched it with blue denim, was seen wearing matching white mask with RK's mom. Neetu Kapoor was also seen holding a umbrella due to mild showers. Take a look at their pics below:

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently holidayed at Sujan Jawai Camp in Rajasthan's Jodhpur for the 'Rockstar' actor's 39th birthday. Ranbir and Alia came close to each other on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. The duo has been in a relationship since 2018 and have even bonded with each other's families. In 2020, during an interview, Ranbir caused a stir when he mentioned that he and Alia would have been married had the COVID pandemic not hit their lives.