Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s intimate wedding at their Pali Hill residence may have looked serene, but managing the event was far from easy. Celebrity security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim, who handled the wedding, recently revealed that it was the toughest event of his career.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Yusuf shared that the sheer number of media personnel and fans outside the venue made the wedding a logistical nightmare. “There were at least 350 media personnel, and around ten people came from each company. Additionally, there were fans everywhere. Both roads leading to Pali Hill were jam-packed. It was chaotic,” he said.

The situation was further complicated by the fact that many wedding guests were celebrities, which added to the crowd frenzy. Yusuf and his team had to escort the guests from the road to the building, often running alongside cars to ensure smooth entry. “The building has just one gate for both entry and exit, so managing everything through that gate was very challenging. Even the building’s residents were annoyed by the chaos,” he added.

Yusuf also addressed rumours about the wedding’s security arrangements, including claims that 200 bouncers were on duty and that the couple had requested non-smoker and polite guards. “It’s all untrue. We had about 60 people per shift, working eight-hour shifts. My core team and I worked for 18 hours a day for over six days,” he clarified.

One of the biggest challenges Yusuf faced was managing the media, some of whom were reportedly planning to climb walls and buildings to capture exclusive shots of the couple. “I had half my team in uniform and the rest in civil dress to keep an eye on the crowd without making them conscious. This way, we could catch anyone trying to break the rules,” Yusuf explained.

Despite the difficulties, Yusuf credited his long-standing relationship with Alia and Ranbir for the trust they placed in him. “I’ve known them since the days of Student of the Year and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. They trust me with my work, and that’s all that matters,” he said.

While Alia and Ranbir’s wedding was challenging, Yusuf’s experience managing high-profile events, including the weddings of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, ensured everything ran smoothly, even under immense pressure.