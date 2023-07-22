Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh’s Performance Of What Jhumka? Sends Fans Into Frenzy — Watch

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who are busy promoting their upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, graced Spotify's Music Concert recently. While Alia looked stunning in a black chiffon saree paired with statement earrings and a backless blouse, Ranveer made a suave entrance in a stylish grey suit. The newest song from the movie, What Jhumka?, released recently and had the crowd vibing as Alia and Ranveer performed at the event. The excitement didn't stop there, as the Instagram handle of Dharma Movies shared an electric clip of Ranveer rapping and singing the song from the movie.

The fans enthusiastically joined in, screaming excitedly, creating an unforgettable moment.

As soon as the video hit social media, fans started commenting and sharing it.



cre Trending Stories

Spotify India also responded to the video and commented, “Just a premium performance,” with a fire emoji.

While one fan wrote, “Rocking Rocky Rapper,” another posted, “He is incredibly talented.” Many of the fans even commented with heart and love emojis. In just 24 hours, the video has garnered more than 12k likes on Instagram.

Watch it here:

The event showcased not only the stars’ musical talent but also their impeccable fashion choices, drawing admiration from fans and industry peers alike.

As part of their promotional tour, Alia and Ranveer are set to visit Kolkata to release a Durga Puja song filmed by the duo. The team chose Kolkata as the perfect setting for this particular song, given the cultural significance of Durga Puja in the city.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features an ensemble cast, including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is set to hit theatres on July 28.

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra, stunning in their ensembles. Ranveer donned a white sherwani with a glittery floral jacket, while Alia looked radiant in a bejeweled lehenga and matching jewelry.