Alia Bhatt Raves About Samantha, Calls Her The Real-Life Hero, Leaves Actress Teary-Eyed

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu made heads turn with their bonding at an event. The leading divas were seen bonding like BFFs and looking at them together, fans are now desiring to see them together in a film. Alia Bhatt who is right now the most successful actress was seen raving about Samantha who has often surpassed the Jigra actress to be the number one actress on the Ormax list and more. Alia who was present at the event along with Samantha called her the real-life hero and mentioned that she only admires her and how.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt raving about Samantha and calling her a real-life hero.

Alia said, "Sam, my dearest Samantha… Rightfully so, you are a hero, on and off the screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, resilience, and strength". Samantha who was extremely emotional and had tears in her eyes as Alia continued, "It’s not easy to be a woman in a man’s world. But you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, with your talent and strong kicks, as an example for everyone."

Alia even sang Oo Antava song in front of Samantha at the same event, their camaraderie indeed proved that the leading ladies can be BFF's.