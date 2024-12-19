Alia Bhatt Reacts To Being Ignored By Ranbir Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Event



Alia Bhatt recently addressed the buzz surrounding claims that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, ignored her during an event commemorating Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. The event was attended by the Kapoor family, including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Viral videos had led to speculation on social media that Ranbir was paying more attention to his family than to Alia, sparking criticism from some users.



In an indirect response to these claims, Alia liked a fan page’s post that defended Ranbir, which highlighted his affectionate gestures towards her during the event. The post, captioned “The Ranbir Kapoor they don’t post about,” included clips showing Ranbir consistently reaching out for Alia’s hand and staying by her side throughout the event. The video aimed to counter the trolls’ narrative, emphasizing how brief, out-of-context clips had fueled the rumours.



The fan post read “The side of Ranbir that social media doesn’t show—they cut a 2-second clip out of context and run a whole lot of negative PR with it. Meanwhile, this is the reality.” Alia subtly supported this perspective by liking the post. In addition, she shared a series of unseen photos on her social media, showing candid and loving moments with Ranbir, further showcasing their bond.



The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 and are proud parents to their daughter Raha Kapoor, continue to maintain a united front despite public scrutiny. Fans applauded Alia’s mature way of handling the situation, proving that their relationship remains strong despite social media speculation.



