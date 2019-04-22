Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut controversy

New Delhi: B-Town's bundle of talent, actress Alia Bhatt has finally reacted to the controversy which erupted after 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' star Kangana Ranaut called her performance in 'Gully Boy' 'mediocre'.

One after the other, a series of statements from the 'Queen' actress targetting Alia hogged the limelight. From pin-pointing Alia for not backing 'Manikarnika' to calling her 'Gully Boy' performance 'mediocre—Kangana-Alia controversy has been heating up.

Recently, at Critics Choice Awards Alia was asked by reporters to comment on the same. Pinkvilla.com quoted her as saying, “Agar mai aisi hu, then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. Mujhe isme paddna hi nahi hai. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day. Log kya kahe, log kya na kahe, I should not pay attention to it. Everyone has the right to say whatever they want to say..mai bas chup rahungi.”

A few days back, Soni Razdan responded to the whole controversy by tweeting, "Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break ... she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from the character of course. Agenda? What’s hers ...?"

She deleted the tweet later.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel attacked Soni Razdan and Alia on Twitter. She wrote: "These non-Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations."

Actor Randeep Hooda too supported Alia and without naming anyone wrote a cryptic tweet which read: "Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself."