Alia Bhatt

Alia reacts to Kangana's comment on ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with reference from Bhagavad Gita: ‘Lord Krishna said…’

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt on Monday launched a new song 'Meri Jaan' from her upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at a promotional event in Kolkata. 

Alia reacts to Kangana's comment on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with reference from Bhagavad Gita: 'Lord Krishna said…'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt on Monday launched a new song 'Meri Jaan' from her upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at a promotional event in Kolkata. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai (@aliaabhatt)

During the promotional event, she was asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut's recent Instagram post where she criticised 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and said, "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office" and also went on calling Alia as ‘bimbo’. 

ba

 On this, Alia simply responded with a quote from the Bhagavad Gita. She said, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is in action. That's all I want to say.”

Her comment has been highly appreciated by everyone and everyone at the event looked quite impressed with her sassy reply. 

For the unversed, the whole fiasco started when recently Kangana shared on her Instagram, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

ba

She further added, “Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single-handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this release... people need to stop entertaining him, in this Friday release even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations.”

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. It is slated to be released this Friday.

 

