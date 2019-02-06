Alia Bhatt reacts to marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'it' couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The young and happening duo have been making public appearances together, go out for vacays together and even their families approve of each other.

Therefore, everyone has been speculating on their impending wedding. Now, the actress has finally spoken when it will happen. Hold your horses, right there! Bollywoodlife.com quoted the actress as saying, “I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later.”

The actress was asked about the marriage with Ranbir during 'Gully Boy' promotions.

Fans love to see them together off camera and details about their romance often grab the headlines.

Meanwhile, the duo will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. And last year in an interview with GQ India, Ranbir confessed about them being a couple.