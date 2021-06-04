Alia Bhatt recalls fond memories at the beach with priceless throwback pictures!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt seems to be missing the salty ocean air and soft beach sand as on Friday she took to Instagram to post a series of throwback pictures and video of her enjoying time at the beach.

The actress drew a comparison between herself now and when she was a kid and showed her fans that she has always loved chilling by the beach since she was a young girl. With each of her photos, she posted tid-bits of the complete caption, creating a 'beach series' of how no matter who we are, we're all residing on planet earth and that's one thing we have in common.

Check out the beautiful pictures:

On the work front, Alia has her kitty full with multiple projects. The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Ayan Mukerji’s 'Bhramastra', S S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' and Jasmeet K Reen’s 'Darlings'.

Alia Bhatt also turned a producer on March 1 this year and launched her productionhouse Eternal Sunshine.

‘Darlings’ would be the first film co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies by the banner