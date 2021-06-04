हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt recalls fond memories at the beach with priceless throwback pictures!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share throwback pictures in which she's seen enjoying her time at the beach.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt seems to be missing the salty ocean air and soft beach sand as on Friday she took to Instagram to post a series of throwback pictures and video of her enjoying time at the beach.

The actress drew a comparison between herself now and when she was a kid and showed her fans that she has always loved chilling by the beach since she was a young girl. With each of her photos, she posted tid-bits of the complete caption, creating a 'beach series' of how no matter who we are, we're all residing on planet earth and that's one thing we have in common.

On the work front, Alia has her kitty full with multiple projects. The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Ayan Mukerji’s 'Bhramastra', S S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' and Jasmeet K Reen’s 'Darlings'.

Alia Bhatt also turned a producer on March 1 this year and launched her productionhouse Eternal Sunshine.

‘Darlings’ would be the first film co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies by the banner

