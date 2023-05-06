Alia Bhatt Reveals Depending On Priyanka Chopra At Met Gala 2023 - Watch

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt recently made her grand debut at Met Gala 2023 in New York City. The actress looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in a voluminous white gown with pearls designed by Prabal Gurung. She has now shared a behind-the-scene video and revealed about her nervousness about the Gala and her debut. She also said that she had talked to Priyanka Chopra about the same.

In the BTS video, Alia was getting ready for the event, she opened up about being socially awkward and yet how she is in the film business. She said, "When you first talk about major events globally, the first event that comes to your mind is the MET gala and of course, we keep looking at images every year. In terms of attention, focus and excitement, I can see the energy on the street. That nervousness is gonna really hit me. The thing is again, I am so socially awkward and shy. It’s very strange how I am an actor and I’m like literally in the movie business that requires you to be, you know, centre stage, spotlight, being like whatever."

She also revealed that she turned to Priyanka Chopra for help to go to the bathroom. "Priyanka and I were talking about it yesterday. She’s like ‘You get in, and you find us’. And, I am like ‘Okay, definitely because you’re gonna have to take me to the bathroom. I’m not gonna be able to go myself,’" she added.

Alia and Priyanka will be soon seen together in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa.'

Speaking about her Met Gala look on Instagram, Alia wrote, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED"

The actress got an overwhelming response from her fans while she was exiting her hotel to walk the red carpet.

The Met Gala 2023 took place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Apart from Alia, this year also saw other well-known faces from India including Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, and Isha Ambani among others.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with `Heart Of Stone`, starring Gal Gadot. She will also be seen in `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani`with Ranveer Singh.