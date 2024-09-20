Alia Bhatt Reveals Having A Fight With Ranbir Kapoor Over Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are self-proclaimed obsessive parents of their little daughter Raha Kapoor. In her latest chat the Jigra actress reveals about having a playful fight with hubby Ranbir Kapoor over daughter Raha that is who will she name first is it mama or papa.

Alia recalls how Raha told her mama very softly when they were playing alone on the mat, and she asked her daughter to say it again in the normal voice so that she could record and show it to her husband Ranbir as proof. Every elated parent no?

Alia said," The backstory is — there was a fight at home (about) Whether she is going to say mama first or whether she is going to say papa first. So, of course, mama was like (say), ‘mama, mama, mama,’ and papa was like (say), ‘papa, papa, papa.’ And when she said that, it was just me and her, I immediately pulled out my phone and said, ‘say it say it again, what did you just say…'"

Alia who managed to get the proof reveals she takes great joy and pride when her daughter said Mama first, "We take great joy and pride in that moment. So, I remember that moment very clearly and I have it on video. So anybody who needs proof, she said ‘mama’ first.". We feel you, Alia!

Further revealing the most unforgettable moment of her life, Alia said that it will always be her daughter's birth," The next moment that I’ll never forget in my life, no matter what happens, is the day our daughter was born. I won’t forget the moment where we first heard her sound. It was unreal. When I heard her voice, I felt like I had met God or something. It was so emotional, sort of surreal. The minute she was put on to me, I just felt an immediate dam of love sort of burst open in our life and it just felt safe and it felt like my purpose had been met. (I’ll) never ever forget that day".

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl on November 6, 2022, soon the little one will be two years old. Last year in December on Christmas they revealed the face of their darling daughter Raha to the media.