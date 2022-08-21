New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. The talented star, who is currently riding high on the success of her maiden production film ‘Darlings’, made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the year’ along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. However, do you know how much the actress made from SOTY?

Talking to Mid-day, Alia revealed that she was paid Rs 15 lakh for her first film. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress was 19 years old when SOTY was released.



Alia further shared that she handed over her pay cheque to her mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan. “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money,” she shared.

This year, Alia has successfully completed ten years in the entertainment industry. The actress has successfully managed to give back-to-back box office hits and also continuously win critical acclaim for her acting skills and choice of roles. She has appeared in compelling roles in films like ‘Highway’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Gully Boys’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Darlings’ among others.



Alia is also all set to make her Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone’. The actress has interesting projects in the lineup that include Ayan Mukherki’s ‘Brahamastra’, Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’.

On a personal front, Alia got married this year to long time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The two are also going to welcome their first child soon.