New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt has turned producer and is awaiting the release of her film ‘Darlings’ that her production house Eternal Sunshine has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The actress also features in the film. Talking to a news daily Alia spoke about star culture and agreed that actor’s salaries need to be reassessed keeping film’s budget in mind.

Alia shared that in today’s context stars pull a certain amount of audience to cinema houses but it is ultimately the story of the film that will decide its fate.



“What makes a star? It’s the love, but there is also a certain kind of star who will bring in the money at the box office. But that cannot happen now without content, ultimately it’s the power of the content that is pulling the audience to cinemas. Of course, there is a certain larger-than-life experience on the big screen which you cannot replace, but the depth of good content standing the test of time is something people should go for, and do go for. So, the stardom comes from the content you give to the people,” the actress told the Indian Express.

Talking about how much a star should earn if their films fail to perform, Alia said, “I agree that stars’ salaries should be balanced out against the budget of the film. But then, I am no one to tell anyone what they should charge, kyunki main toh choti hun”.

She further added, “If you ask me if some reassessing in general needs to happen, I’m sure all the producers are thinking that way… Even a star is thinking that way”.

Recently, Alia Bhatt’s husband Ranbir Kapoor’s period drama ‘Shamshera’ released in theatres and failed to impress the audiences. The film is declared a flop.

Alia is currently busy promoting her maiden production ‘Darlings’ that will be available on Netflix from August 5. The dark comedy film features Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.