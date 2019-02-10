Alia Bhatt says she is not a 'possessive girlfriend'—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is known to be in a relationship with heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. 'Raila' as fans call them, are the latest 'It' couple of B Town and fans love to see them together. They are on good terms with each other's families and Alia even ringed in the new year with the Kapoor family.

Alia is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Gully Boy'. Her dialogue from the film which shows her being a possessive girlfriend went viral and has even been the subject of some memes.

When asked if the actress is a possessive girlfriend in real life as well, Alia told Deccan Chronicle, “I am not at all a possessive girlfriend. It is about giving a free hand to your partner because I have been bought up in a way where we give space to each other. We are very trustworthy and loyal and we expect and believe the same out of the other relationships in our life,”

“As far as jealousy is concerned, everyone must have felt it during their school days but now that time is gone. There is no need to be possessive in life because I think it’s a wasted emotion.” she added.

Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. As per reports, it is on sets of this film that Alia and Ranbir fell for each other.