Alia Bhatt screams ‘RRR’ to fans as she shoots Brahmastra with Ranbir in Varanasi

NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Varanasi shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Every now and then, there videos from the ghats are shared by the fanpages on their social media accounts.

On Wednesday, another video has been doing the rounds on social media where Alia can be seen shooting with his boyfriend Ranbir for the Ayan Mukerji film.

The duo can be seen sailing on one boat while the crew follows them with a camera on another boat and in the third boat, some RRR fans were seen holding a promotional flag of the film.

After seeing Alia on the boat, the fans started screaming and cheering for her upcoming film RRR which stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.

Showing a sweet gesture to her fans, Alia also screams at the top of her voice and says RRR to show her excitement.

Recently, on the occasion of Alia’s birthday, she released her look and teaser on her social media account and her look from the film was highly appreciated by everyone.

The teaser shared by Alia, introduces her as Isha, the female lead in the astraverse fantasy film. We see Alia in Ranbir’s arm in one frame and in another we see her in a beautiful red saree. The actress is seen in a never before action avatar where she is running amidst grey smoke.

For the unversed, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will see Ranbir and Alia sharing the screen space for the first time in a movie together. ‘Bramhastra’ has been in the making for a staggering five years and is director Ayan’s dream project.

The film will be in three parts and is “a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles”.

Coming back to RRR, interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema and 3D format.

The multi-lingual includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

RRR is all set to hit the theatres on March 25.