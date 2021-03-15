Alia Bhatt sets the stage on fire with dance moves on Genda Phool, video goes viral

NEW DELHI: Actress Alia Bhatt, who turned a year older on Monday (March 15), was in Jaipur recently to attend a wedding of her friend Rhea Khurana. The actress, who turned bridesmaid for her friend, apparently had a gala time participating in the wedding festivities with her BFFs Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and other gal pals.

Now, videos of the actress shaking her leg on Badshah's 'Genda Phool' and Tesher's 'Jalebi Bai' are being widely shared on social media. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a set of pictures from the celebrations with her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and looked every bit of stunning in a pink saree. "We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves" but more on this later," she captioned the post.

Take a look at the 'Raazi' actress setting the stage on fire with her dance moves on Genda Phool and Jalebi Bai:

Another picture shows the 28-year-old striking a stylish pose with her bestie, who was decked up in a blue saree.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan reacted to her post and wrote, "Gorgeous gals ! Congratulations Rhea darling. Have a super happy married life."

Alia Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor recently tested positive for COVID-19. His mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed the report and shares a message on social media that Ranbir is doing fine and has quarantined himself.

Alia, a few days later, shared that she hadn't contracted the coronavirus but she was in self-isolation. She shared a statement on her Instagram story that read, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same."

Alia has been missing Ranbir, currently in quarantine, a lot and she expressed her feelings on Instagram. The actress shared a picture on Instagram holding her beau Ranbir's hand. "Major missing," the 'Raazi' actress captioned her post, which has been 'liked' for over 20 lakh times. It showed two people -- presumably Alia and Ranbir -- clasping each other's hands.