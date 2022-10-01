Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse from her maternity wear brand's photoshoot-Watch

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has come up with her maternity wear brand called `Edamamma`. On Saturday, she took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her photoshoot that she recently did for the brand.

In the video, Alia is seen posing in a simple olive green sleeveless dress with a hand on her baby bump, and doing yoga outdoors in a tee with `Baby in progress` written on it. The video also has visuals of Alia in yellow flowy dress.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Edamamma Maternity Wear - made with a lot of love - for mama-beans. Launching 14th October!!". On Thursday, Alia made an announcement about her maternity wear brand."It`s not like I`ve bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don`t know how you`re going to look or feel over the next few months and let`s be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful," she said.

Here is the post shared by the actress:

She also mentioned that she even considered borrowing her husband Ranbir`s oversized clothes. "Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir`s wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn`t mean my sense of style has to, right?"She said that she added elastic to her favourite jeans and designed shirts that she didn`t have to share with Ranbir.

She also wore flowy dresses to avoid `any unwanted belly touching`.

Alia shared the post with a heart hands emoji. It`s the sets of Brahmastra only where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close knit ceremony at their residence. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital.