Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt Shares Thank You Note

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, one of the most awaited films of the year, released on July 28. The Karan Johar directorial features an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is a treat by the filmmaker as he completes his 25 years in the industry. Well, it seems the audience has acknowledged his immense contribution in the last 25 years. Therefore, they are showering the newly released film with a lot of love and praises. Witnessing the love, the lead actress of the film, Alia Bhatt, is delighted and grateful.

Alia Bhatt’s Happy Picture With Karan Johar And Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, on Monday, shared a picture along with a note on Instagram. Sharing the adorable picture with Karan Johar and her co-star of the film, Ranveer Singh, Alia thanked cinema enthusiasts for giving the film immense love. She wrote, “Love hain toh sab hain!!! (red hearts) From the bottom of our hearts .. thank you for all the love.. Eternally grateful! (yellow hearts) Love, Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani (heart) #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”



Ranveer Singh Shares A Quote On Instagram

While Alia Bhatt shared the happy picture of herself with her favourite people, Ranveer Singh, aka Rocky Randhawa from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared a drool-worthy picture on Instagram. The throwback picture of Ranveer shows him in the gym as he flexes his muscles. Captioning the picture, Ranveer wrote, “It's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” – ROCKY.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Commendable Collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is receiving a great response from cine-goers. On the day of its release, the film earned Rs 10.50 crore. On the second day, the collections jumped to Rs 15.50 crore. Sunday brought a whopping Rs 18.50 crore. The commendable collection of the film led Dharma Productions to thank the audience. It tweeted, "The celebrations of love get bigger and louder at the box office - your prem for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is unstoppable!"