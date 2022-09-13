Alia Bhatt shares BTS shot from 'Deva Deva' song ft Shiva and Isha, check it out

New Delhi: Currently riding high on the success of `Brahmastra`, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt dropped a behind-the-scenes picture from the `Brahmastra` sets featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor on Tuesday, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the `Gangubai Kathiawadi` actor treated fans with a new picture with Ranbir. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Shiva and Isha. One from the archives - during Deva Deva shoot," with heart and fire emojis.

The parents-to-be looked adorable in the picture from the `Deva Deva` song shoot. As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor`s friends and family chimed into the comment section.

Ranbir`s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a comment. She wrote, "Both," with heart emojis. Alia`s mom and actor Soni Razdan wrote, "Beauts," with heart emoji.

`Brahmastra` is helmed by Ayan, along with Ranbir and Alia. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Alia and Ranbir. The spiritual song features Ranbir along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia. `Deva Deva` is the second song of the film after the much-loved romantic track `Kesariya.`

Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, composed by Pritam Chakraborty, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song encapsulates the magical moment in the film where Shiva, played by Ranbir, finds the power within. The powerful lyrics of the song have a unique blend of love and devotion as Shiva, the protagonist discovers his majestic abilities of fire. The song is pivotal to Shiva`s character development in the film and does absolute justice to the concept of `Love, Light and Fire`.

Meanwhile, Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year. The `Brahmastra` couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

On the work front, Ranbir will be also seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s next gangster drama film `Animal` alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

Apart from that he also has director Luv Ranjan`s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar`s next directorial film `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.