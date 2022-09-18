Alia Bhatt shares loved-up PIC with Ranbir Kapoor, calls him ‘home’

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are living the best phase of their lives as they are all set to become parents soon. Currently, the two are leaving no chance to flaunt their love in public. Be it at a promotional event or on social media, the two have been shelling out couple goals ever since they tied the knot on April 14 earlier this year.

Now Alia has once again left everyone in awe of the couple`s chemistry with her Instagram post. Taking to the social networking site, Alia, who is basking in the success of `Brahmastra`, posted a picture with Ranbir. In the monochromatic image, Alia and Ranbir are seen embracing each other with their eyes closed. Ranbir`s lips are placed on Alia`s nose as he adorably gives her a peck. "Home," Alia captioned the post alongside an infinity sign and heart emoji.

See pic here -

Interestingly, it was on the sets of Brahmastra only where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close-knit ceremony at their residence. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital.

On the work front, the duo are basking in the success of their latest release ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ which is all set to become the highest grossing Bollywood film in the pandemic era. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Shiva and Isha respectively.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will be soon making her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Heart of Stone’. She has also wrapped up the shooting of Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahan’ opposite Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.