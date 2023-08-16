Alia Bhatt Shares Wierd Way Of Applying Lipstick, Reveals Husband Ranbir Kapoor Makes Her 'Wipe It Off' Everytime

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The actress recently shared a video of her beauty routine with the fashion magazine Vogue India where she demonstrated an unusual way of applying lipstick and then wiping it off. The actress shared in the interview that she likes to move her mouth across the lipstick instead of moving the lip shade on her lips.

Alia Bhatt's lipstick tutorial was part of a video where she shared the guide to achieving her go-to natural and foundation-free full-face makeup. Alia also talks about the lip shade she is obsessed with, which she also wore to her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. After applying the lipstick, she rubbed it off from her lips and explained the reason behind it.

"The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It's a bit weird," says Alia. Then, she shows viewers how she does it - Alia takes the lipstick and moves her mouth across it to apply colour to her lips. Then, she rubs it off for a muted colour to her lips. Watch it below.

Alia added, "I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband, when he wasn't my husband when he was my boyfriend as well, says when we used to go out at night, he used to say 'Wipe that off. Wipe that off'. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip."

Take a look at her video below:

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The film arrived in theatres on July 28, 2023 and since then has been performing well at the Box Office. The film has collected Rs 137 crore at the Box Office.