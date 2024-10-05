Mumbai: Bollywood star Actor Alia Bhatt, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Jigra’, surprised the audience with her appearance at the Grammy award-winning DJ Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru.

Videos and pictures of Alia greeting the crowd have gone viral on social media. One of the clips shows Alia arriving on stage amid cheers from the crowd.

_ Alia Bhatt stuns at Alan Walker's concert in Bangalore! The actress graced the stage with the EDM sensation, adding extra sparkle to the night. Her surprise appearance had the crowd buzzing! #AliaBhatt #AlanWalker #BangaloreConcert __ pic.twitter.com/KdA06zBHbD — Jaivardhan Singh Tomar (@jaitomar_review) October 5, 2024

She said, "Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise”. She was dressed in a blue off-shoulder bodycon dress and heels.

Alan opted for a grey hoodie and black pants. He also wore a mask on his face. While the actress smiled and waved at the audience, the song ‘Chal Kudiye’ from ‘Jigra’ played in the background.

In a photo, Alia was seen posing with Alan as they held each other. Alia’s appearance at Alan’s show comes during the times when international artistes are finding a steady footing in India.

In January, the British rock band Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai and has generated significant buzz around the same.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in ‘Jigra’ which is directed by Vasan Bala of ‘Monica, O My Darling’ fame.

The film also stars Vedang Raina, who portrays the role of Alia's brother in the film. Alia essays the role of Satya, a devoted sister who will go to the edge of the world for her brother.

She is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and by the looks of it, ‘Jigra’ seems to be inspired from the Russell Crowe-starrer ‘The Next Three Days’ which itself was inspired from the French film ‘Pour elle’ by Fred Cavaye.

While in ‘The Next Three Days’ Russell Crowe takes extreme measures to break his wife out of prison after she is wrongfully convicted for the murder of her boss, in ‘Jigra’ the lead characters are of a brother and a sister.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, ‘Jigra is set to debut in theatres on October 11.