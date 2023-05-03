Alia Bhatt Smiles At Paps As She Returns To Mumbai After Met Gala 2023- Watch

Mumbai: After slaying at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, the `Gangubai Kathiawadi` star is back in Mumbai. Alia was seen leaving the airport in her car. She waved and smiled at the paparazzi. For her latest airport outfit, the diva opted for a basic black shirt that she teamed up with denim. Alia opted for a minimal makeup look. She waved and smiled at the paparazzi.

On Tuesday, Alia stunned her fans with her gorgeous look in a pristine white gown embedded with 100,000 pearls from the collection of famous designer Prabal Gurung. As this year`s theme is `Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty`, Alia opted for fingerless gloves, the signature style of the iconic German fashion designer and creative director, who died at 85 in 2019. The actress got an overwhelming response from her fans while she was exiting her hotel to walk the red carpet. The fans, who were stationed outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art`s Costume Institute in New York, became excited to see Alia`s Met Gala look.

After hitting the red carpet, Alia shared details about her white outfit. She revealed that it was made using 1 lakh pearls. Also, her white outfit channelled a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer. "Met Gala -- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty...I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer`s 1992 Chanel bridal look.. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I`m so proud to wear you for my first Met," she shared.

Alia teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base. The Met Gala 2023 took place on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Apart from Alia, this year also saw other well-known faces from India including Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, and Isha Ambani among others.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with `Heart Of Stone`, starring Gal Gadot. She will also be seen in `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.