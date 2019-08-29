Alia Bhatt spotted sans makeup; looks uber-cool in casuals—Pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous Alia Bhatt was recently spotted outside Vishesh Films' office in Khar, Mumbai. She had that million-dollar smile on her face as paps went crazy clicking her. Dressed in casual attire, with her hair tied up in a bun, Alia looked uber-cool! She had was captured without makeup and was in a breezy mood.

Check out her pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Alia will be seen opposite her beau Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra'. The couple is reported to have fallen in love on the film's sets, which is why all the 'Raila' fans are routing for it. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Alia is also a part of Karan Johar's magnum-opus 'Takht'. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

Not only this, the leggy lass will share screen space with sister Pooja Bhatt in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback 'Sadak 2'.

With such interesting projects up her sleeve, we are sure the year 2020 will be a busy one for the actress!