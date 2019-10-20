Alia Bhatt stuns in a neon-green monokini on Vogue cover—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has often left us spellbound with her fashion choices. She is one of the most popular celebs of B-Town and has an army of fans with more than 38 million followers on Instagram.

Alia turned cover girl for Vogue magazine recently and looks like a mermaid in a neon-green monokini. She sits underwater and is wearing a shrug to complete the outfit.

Check out Alia's post here:

The caption is, “ I must be a mermaid, I have no fear of depth and a great fear of shallow living" ~ Anais Nin”

On the work front, she will be seen with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra'. The couple is reported to have fallen in love on the film's sets, which is why all the 'Raila' fans are routing for it. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Her other projects include Karan Johar's 'Takht', Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'