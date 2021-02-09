हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink bikini in Maldives, shares fresh photos with BFFs

Alia Bhatt, who is currently vacationing in celeb-favourite destination Maldives, has been sharing breathtaking pictures of herself and her gal pals from the land of sand and beaches. The actress has been delighting her fans with regular pictures and the latest addition shows her smiling her heart out with her best friends.

Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink bikini in Maldives, shares fresh photos with BFFs
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress Alia Bhatt, who had been shooting extensively for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and dabbling the mega south project 'RRR', took off to the island nation last week with her sister Shaheen and BFFs Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan. Over the last few days, the gals have been sharing pics and glimpses of her exotic time, pool time and picturesque sunsets. And the internet is all but blazing with photos of the girls slaying it in beachwear in the picturesque locations of the Maldives. 

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to share another picture of herself where she is seen having a fun time with her gal pals. In the first picture shared by the 'Shandaar' girl is seen sporting a pout as she posed for the camera alongside her BFFs. Alia can be seen rocketing a neon pink bikini. The actress summed up her holiday mood in her caption, writing, ""Heal, learn, grow, love."

Alia's sister Shaheen too shared a picture of herself with her sista as they pose against the blue water of Maldives. She captioned the selfied with two fishes emojis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Over the last few days, Akansha and Anushka Ranjan have also been sharing stunning photos and videos from the island. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anush_ (@anushkaranjan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anush_ (@anushkaranjan)

While Alia is vacationing in Maldives her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor returned from Delhi after wrapping up the first schedule of Luv Ranjan's untitled film. The film features Shraddha Kapoor as female protagonist. 

Alia had earlier celebrated the New Year at Ranthambore National Park along with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan. Ranbir's family members including his mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with her husband Bharat and daughter Samara, had also joined the trip. Ranbir's close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was present. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir Kapooralia bhatt maldivesAlia Bhatt bikiniAlia Bhatt bikini photos
Next
Story

Sajid Khan wants fans to call him Sajid-Wajid: 'I am no one without him'
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M21S

Nitish cabinet will be expanded in Bihar, Shahnawaz Hussain may be included