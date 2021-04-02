Alia Bhatt tests COVID-19 positive, goes under home quarantine

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday (April 2). The Raazi actress also added that she is currently under home quarantine.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a short note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the Kalank actor wrote.



Earlier in March, film director Bhansali had tested positive for the COVID-19 and recovered in a few weeks. Additionally, Alia Bhatt's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, was also tested positive of COVID-19 last month. Following which, earlier, Alia had revealed in an Instagram story itself that she was in isolation for a few days and had tested negative.

"I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same," Alia had posted on March 11.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported at least 8,600 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city's overall caseload tally has reached 4,23,360.

