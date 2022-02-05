हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt thinks Ranbir Kapoor is 'best boyfriend ever' after he recreates her iconic Gangubai Kathiawadi pose!

Alia Bhatt was impressed after she saw her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor recreate her iconic pose from her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Alia Bhatt thinks Ranbir Kapoor is &#039;best boyfriend ever&#039; after he recreates her iconic Gangubai Kathiawadi pose!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt was smitten by her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor after he showed his support for her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. In a pap interaction, Ranbir Kapoor was asked what he thought about the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer which released on Friday (Feb 4). 

In response, Ranbir recreated Alia's iconic pose from the film by making a namaste sign over his head and showing his back. Many fans shared posts in which both Ranbir and Alia performed the gesture and their pictures were side-by-side for comparison. 

Take a look at them:

 

Later, Alia shared one of the posts on her Instagram story and called Ranbir Kapoor the 'best boyfriend ever'. 

alia

Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited venture Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer released on Feb 4 and lead actress Alia Bhatt is simply outstanding in it. The film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl of Kathiawad. 

Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer takes us into the life of Gangubai played by Alia Bhatt. SLB's grand saga is set in the early 60s and shows the leading lady as the brothel owner and matriarch.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25, 2022, in cinema halls. It is produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir KapoorGangubai KathiawadiAlia Bhatt pose
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi gets back her 37 million followers after 'attempt to hack' her Instagram account failed!

Must Watch

PT26M38S

DNA: America and Russia standing on the verge of war - why is India 'worried'?