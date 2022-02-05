Alia Bhatt thinks Ranbir Kapoor is 'best boyfriend ever' after he recreates her iconic Gangubai Kathiawadi pose!

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt was smitten by her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor after he showed his support for her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. In a pap interaction, Ranbir Kapoor was asked what he thought about the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer which released on Friday (Feb 4).

In response, Ranbir recreated Alia's iconic pose from the film by making a namaste sign over his head and showing his back. Many fans shared posts in which both Ranbir and Alia performed the gesture and their pictures were side-by-side for comparison.

Take a look at them:

Later, Alia shared one of the posts on her Instagram story and called Ranbir Kapoor the 'best boyfriend ever'.

Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited venture Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer released on Feb 4 and lead actress Alia Bhatt is simply outstanding in it. The film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl of Kathiawad.

Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer takes us into the life of Gangubai played by Alia Bhatt. SLB's grand saga is set in the early 60s and shows the leading lady as the brothel owner and matriarch.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25, 2022, in cinema halls. It is produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.