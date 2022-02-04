Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Alia Bhatt as boss lady Gangubai Kothewali will leave you spellbound - Watch

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited venture Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is out and lead actress Alia Bhatt is simply outstanding. The film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl of Kathiawad.

Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer takes us into the life of Gangubai played by Alia Bhatt. SLB's grand saga is set int he early 60s and shows the leading lady as the brothel owner and matriarch. WATCH Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer here:

The sepia mode of filming, racy background track and Alia's striking look will stay in your mind for a long time. Vijay Raaz's act is also noteworthy.

The film also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Actors Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi have special cameos.

The film also marks the big-screen debut of Shantanu Maheshwari and Varun Kapoor.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25, 2022, in cinema halls. It is produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited.