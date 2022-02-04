हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to girlfriend Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer, this is what he did

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor was sporting an uber-cool outfit was caught by shutterbugs in the bay, as per a viral video on the internet. He shared a reaction to the trailer of his girlfriend  Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. 

NEW DELHI: Fans and movie critics have been heaping praises on actor Alia Bhatt after the trailer release of her upcoming magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' that was unveiled on Friday (Feb 4).

And here has arrived the most awaited reaction from Alia's beau- superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

The 'Sanju' actor sporting an uber-cool outfit was caught by shutterbugs in the bay, as per a viral video on the internet. When asked to share his reaction to the trailer, Kapoor responded to the paparazzi with the Gangubai-style namaste pose, that Alia's titular character strikes in the film.

While fans found it sweet, many admirers of the couple gushed and commented, "Proud boyfriend!" Earlier in the day, Kapoor's mother Neetu Singh also shared the trailer of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Uffff outstanding @aliabhatt."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for over four years, and they always cheer for each other's films. There have been many rumours about the duo's wedding happening soon, but none of them has confirmed the same yet.

For the unversed, the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

