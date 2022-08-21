New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt is currently in the news for both personal and professional reasons. While she is still basking in the success of her latest film ‘Darlings’, the actress is also receiving constant love from the fans for her pregnancy glow.

Alia Bhatt married her boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor in April this year and the couple announced their pregnancy in June. While talking to Mid-day about whether she will be adding Kapoor to her surname or not, the ‘Student of the year’ actress shared that she will be doing that in some time. She also added that while her husband Ranbir Kapoor has already changed his marital status in the passport, she has not gotten the time to do that.

“I will be doing it (adding the Kapoor surname). I have to add all these things. I am happy to do it.” She elaborated further and added, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out,” she said in the interview.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release on 9th September.

Apart from this, she has completed the shooting of Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in her kitty with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. Recently, she also completed the shoot of her first Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ in London with Gal Gadot.