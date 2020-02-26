हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt to feature in 'Hindi Medium' director Saket Chaudhary's social drama

The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Alia Bhatt to feature in &#039;Hindi Medium&#039; director Saket Chaudhary&#039;s social drama

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the lead role in "Hindi Medium" fame director Saket Chaudhary's upcoming social drama.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the movie will deliver a hard-hitting message in a humourous way.

"Saket has been working on the script for a while now. He was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. She is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the leading man is still on. The team will finalise the shooting schedule once the entire cast is locked," a source said.

The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from the upcoming social drama, Alia will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in "Brahmastra".

Tags:
Alia BhattHindi MediumSaket Chaudhary
Next
Story

This pic of Janhvi Kapoor with Khushi and Shanaya is a perfect throwback treat

Must Watch

PT8M58S

Delhi Riots: Zee News Exclusive from Ground Zero | Delhi News | Delhi Clashes