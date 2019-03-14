Alia Bhatt to spend birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and close friends?

New Delhi: The beautiful Alia Bhatt turns 26 on March 15 and fans are curious to know about her birthday plans. The actress is dating Bollywood's hunk Ranbir Kapoor and is often spotted with him and as per reports, will be celebrating the special day with her beau.

According to a Bollywoodlife.com report, Alia will have a private birthday bash which will have Ranbir, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji in attendance. Till now, it will be a small and intimate affair but the report states that there might be a change in the plans as well.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of two big films—Kalank and Brahmastra. While 'Kalank' will hit the silver screens soon (on April 17), 'Brahmastra' is slated to release in December this year. The film stars Alia, Ranbir and megastar Amitabh Bachchan and is the first part of the trilogy helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Not only this, the actress is also a part of K Jo's 'Takht'.

Her latest release, 'Gully Boy' is a huge success at box office and has struck the right chord with the youth who can't stop saying 'Apna Time Aayega'!