VIRAL: Alia Bhatt turns Poo, recreates Kareena Kapoor’s prom rating scene with Ranveer Singh from K3G

New Delhi: As ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ turned 20 years old last week, movie director Karan Johar promised that he will be celebrating the iconic film throughout the week. KJo seems to be keeping up with the promise as various celebrities including himself, Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and others are recreating scenes from the movie. The latest to jump in the bandwagon is Alia Bhatt - who recreated Kareena Kapoor’s hilarious prom rating scene with Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Check out the video:

In the video, while Alia turns ‘Poo’, Ranveer reprises Rhithik’s character and poor Ibrahim is rated in ‘minus’ as one of the boys mercilessly rated by Poo.

Alia Bhatt called Kareena Kapoor her ‘eternal favourite’ and captioned the video, “My favourite scene and my favourite people Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan #20YearsOfK3G”.

Kareena reposted the video on her Instagram and wrote, “No one better than POO only of course the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia."

Earlier, Farah Khan shared a funny video of herself and Karan Johar grooving on ‘Bole Chudiya’.

Check it out:

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ was a family drama featuring a stellar star cast which included Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The movie was a huge hit and Kareena’s character ‘Poo’ became a huge part of India’s pop culture.