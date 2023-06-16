Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Catch Up At Mumbai Airport: Watch

Not every day do you spot your favourite actor or actress on the same flight while travelling, do you? However, fortune smiled upon a young man who chanced upon Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport and, to his amazement, even discovered that she was on the same flight as him. This encounter took place recently when Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Around the same time, star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also at the airport. The trio were seen engaging in a conversation at the airport lounge.

While Alia was on her way to Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event, Vicky and Katrina were headed to an undisclosed location.

While this seems to be a very exciting moment for many fans at the airport, one fan got way too lucky!

In a video going viral on social media, the man surprisingly spots Alia entering the airport behind him, only to later realise that she was seated in the first-class lounge along with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

However, his day just got luckier after he saw Alia entering the same flight as him and seated behind him.

Well, the man has got all the attention and his video is going viral for all the right reasons.

Watch:

Shared by a user named Khushi on Twitter, the video was posted with a caption that reads, "What a lucky guy."

Internet reacts to the viral video

Many users took to the comment section and added reactions like "aww he is so lucky."

Arey kya ladka hai seeda jake baat kare na alia se kitni baar chance mila usko yaar — Kabir (@justKabirr) June 15, 2023

Why is this boy so much like Vicky?_ pic.twitter.com/rVlO0YT7E4 — __ (@q0ndoss8) June 16, 2023

The user also shared a picture of the fan posing with the actress at the airport.

Alia’s professional commitments

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Her next release will be Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. This a[art, she also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Alia is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.