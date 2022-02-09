Alia Bhatt wants to work with ‘Pushpa’s’ Allu Arjun, ‘Aalu, when will you work with Allu?’ her family quips

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has massively increased his fan following post the release of his blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, The Sukumar directorial is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021 and has given Allu Arjun a pan India fan following. One of Bollywood’s leading ladies, Alia Bhatt, has also become a huge fan of the Telugu actor and is ready to jump at any opportunity she gets to work with him. Alia revealed that she would be 'more than glad’ to work with Allu and her entire family is also his huge fan.

In a statement, Alia Bhatt has said, “My entire family has watched Pushpa and became fans of Allu Arjun. They are asking me when I will get a chance to get paired opposite him. As they call me Aalu at home, they are asking, ‘Aalu, when will you work with Allu?’ I’m more than glad to jump aboard if I get a chance to work with him”.

However, if Alia works with Allu Arjun, this will not be her first time working with superstars from Tollywood. The actress is part of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film will be released in theatres on March 25.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ released on December 17 last year. Despite COVID pandemic, the film garnered more than a staggering Rs 300 crore at the box office. Pushpa’s Hindi dubbed version was also able to cross the mark of Rs 100 crore.

Allu Arjun, will next be seen in the second part of Pushpa titled- ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The sequel will also be directed by Sukumar.

Whereas Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, helmed by filmmaker and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The period drama is based on brothel manager Gangubai Kothiwali, who is deemed as one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 25.