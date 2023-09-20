trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664989
Alia Bhatt Wishes Father Mahesh Bhatt On 75th Birthday, Drops Pics From Childhood

Alia Bhatt wished her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on his 75th birthday and dropped a series of photos from her childhood.

Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday penned down a sweet birthday wish for her father Mahesh Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Raazi’ actor shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "to the moon and back.. love you papa.. happy birthday my wise man."

Alia shared a picture from her childhood days in which she could be seen playing on her father’s lap. In another picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen hugging each other under moonlight.

Soon after the ‘Brahmastra’ actor shared the post, her fans and friends swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Aweee cuteeeeeeeeee," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Cutieeee."

Mahesh Bhatt and veteran actor Soni Razdan got married on April 20, 1986. The couple shares two daughters Shaheen and Alia. Mahesh is also a father to actor-director Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, who he shares with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt. Alia has worked with his father in the film ‘Sadak 2’ which premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

