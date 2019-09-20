Alia Bhatt wishes Mahesh Bhatt on birthday with an endearing throwback picture!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt turns a year older today and social media is full of wishes from celebs as well as fans. On the occasion, his daughter and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt wish along with two photographs. One of them is an adorable childhood photo. In the pic, we see Baby Alia seated on a chair while Mr Bhatt is busy on phone. The other pic is of the present day in which the father-daughter duo's silhouette is visible.

The caption of the post is, “Hey pops. It’s been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you’re a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you’re very funny.. did I tell you I think you’re super talented too? Happy Birthday Daddy .. You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one I love you.”

Bhatt is currently directing ' Sadak 2' which stars Alia, his elder daughter Pooja, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The film marks Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback after a long hiatus. It is the sequel of 1991 cult film 'Sadak' that had Sanjay and Pooja in lead roles.

'Sadak 2' will hit the theatres on March 25, 2020.