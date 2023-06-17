Alia Bhatt Stuns In Pink And Kareena Kapoor’s Reaction Is Unmissable

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her much-awaited Hollywood debut in August. She will grace the screen in Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, alongside stars like Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. At present, Alia is attending the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. On Saturday, she shared a stunning picture of herself in a pink outfit. In the post, Alia is seen wearing a pink high-waist skirt paired with a matching bralette, complemented by a long coat of the same hue. Her hair has been tied up in a bun. To complete the look, she opted for sleek black stilettoes. The touch of light makeup enhanced her already adorable appearance.

“This barbie is jet lagged,” Alia captioned the post.

Kareena Kapoor’s reaction

Amid the comments admiring her looks and personality, Alia received a special compliment, and it came from none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan herself.

Expressing her admiration for Alia, Kareena said, “Why you the best? cause you are…”

About Heart of Stone

Tom Harper directed Heart of Stone will be released on August 11. Apart from Alia Bhatt, who makes her Hollywood debut, the film features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming project

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh playing the male lead. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi among others.