New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and new bride Alia Bhatt has some plum projects to complete after her dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, amid all the Shaadi frenzy, netizens found her lookalike killing it totally in her fun videos.

Identified as Celesti Bairagey on Instagram, this influencer is a mini-celebrity now - thanks to her striking resemblance with none other than Ranbir ki Dulhania. Check out her videos where even you will be left mesmerised.

Alia Bhatt's doppelganger Celesti Bairagey hails from Assam and has a huge fan following on social media. She hogged attention first in November last year when one of her videos from the streets of Rajasthan became quite famous on the internet.

She has featured in several music videos and done a regional film as well.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

On the work front, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

She also will be making her big Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot.