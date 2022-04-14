हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wishes daughter, Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'wonderful son'

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. 

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wishes daughter, Ranbir Kapoor, calls him 'wonderful son'
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: As congratulations poured in for star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who got hitched on Thursday, the bride's mother Soni Razdan wished the couple love, light and happiness in their journey together.

Razdan, who is Alia's mother, in an Instagram post today wrote, "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa."

The bride's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan along with her sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were snapped at Ranbir's Bandra residence, 'Vastu', the venue of the wedding.The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple`s family members and close friends.

The pre-wedding festivities included a special pooja and a mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. 

