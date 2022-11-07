Alia-Ranbir fans slam KRK for 'baby within 7 months of marriage' tweet, actor reacts to the hate, changes track!

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a daughter on Sunday. Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, congratulated the couple via Twitter and netizens are not very happy about it.

Alia took the happy news of the baby announcement on Instagram and many celebrities like Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, among others, congratulated the couple. Actor and film critic KRK also congratulated the new parents on their baby news but also took a dig at them.

On Sunday, KRK tweeted, "Congratulations to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7 months." Alia and Ranbir Kapoor married in April this year, and Alia announced her pregnancy in June.

Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7months. November 6, 2022

This tweet insinuating Alia was pregnant at the time of her wedding with Ranbir was criticised by the couple's fans. One wrote, 'They really don't need congratulation and wishes from people like you. And yes, they are proud, your parents can't even relate. Disgusting people.' Another one wrote, 'It's sad seeing people commenting like this! That baby was just born and is getting this amount of hate. People really don’t have anything to do, all they can do is just talk s*** about other people's personal matters. I mean go get a life...'

Later, KRK defended himself as he spoke about children being born 'prematurely.' He tweeted, 'I can’t understand why some idiots are giving lecture here. There are millions of children, who are born premature. It's normal.'

I can’t understand why some idiots are giving lecture here. There are millions of children, who are born premature. It’s normal. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 6, 2022

Taking the announcement on Instagram, Alia wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl at Mumbai's RN Hospital on Sunday (Nov 6). The couple tied the knot in April in an intimate close-knit affair in April this year, in the presence of their close people and relatives.