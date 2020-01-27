हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys

Group Boyz II Men then joined Keys for an impromptu performance of their 1991 version of the classic "It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday".

Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Singer Alicia Keys opened the Grammy Awards ceremony here on Sunday by paying homage to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed earlier on Sunday along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Alicia Keys, dressed in a silvery gown, said: "Here we are together on music's biggest night celebrating the artistes that do it best but to be honest with you we're all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero."

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," she said, referring to the Lakers' home at the Staples Center, reports billboard.com.

"Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those tragically lost today are in our spirits, in our hearts, in our prayers, and they're in this building. I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you and share our strength and support with their families.

"We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this, so we wanted to do something...describe a tiny bit how we feel right now."

Group Boyz II Men then joined Keys for an impromptu performance of their 1991 version of the classic "It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday".

 

Tags:
Kobe Bryantkobe bryant deadGrammysAlicia KeysgiannaGianna Deadkobe bryant deathBoyz II Men
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra's special way of paying tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys

Must Watch

PT10M56S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 27, 2020