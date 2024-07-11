Alizeh Agnihotri Nominated At The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne In 'Best Actress' Category For Farrey

New Delhi: Debutant actress Alizeh has bagged a nomination alongside Alia Bhatt and Jyotika in the Best Actress category at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024.

Alizeh has made an impactful debut in Bollywood with Farrey. With appreciation and love coming her way after her debut act, the actress so far has bagged 5 film awards including the prestigious Filmfare trophy.

Farrey was a heist thriller film directed by Soumendra Padhi. It featured Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role with Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla. It is an official remake of the 2017 Thai film Bad Genius.

Farrey premiered at 54th International Film Festival of India.

Backed and presented by the Victorian Government in Australia, IFFM is an annual celebration of Indian cinema. It aims to promote cultural exchange and celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema on an international stage.