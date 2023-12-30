New Delhi: S Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun was finally laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony in Seoul. The 48-year-old actor died by apparent suicide on the morning of 27 December. He was found unconscious in a car park and died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Parasite actor had been under investigation over allegations of illegal drug consumption since October. The actor had denied taking drugs(marijuana is illegal in S Korea and there are severe penalties for consumption of the same) and had even informed the police he was being blackmailed by a woman, a hostess at a high-end bar who had exported money close to USD 300,000 from him.

Through October and November, the actor was under tremendous media scrutiny as the case made headlines and there was no escaping the public glare. Even though his drug tests had returned negative and had inconclusive results, the case took a toll on his professional life and he pulled out of the film “No Way Out” in which he had a starring role as well.

On Christmas Eve, the actor underwent 19 hours of investigation, he had even requested that a lie detector test be given to both himself and his accuser (who said she witnessed his drug use in her home).

On the morning of Dec 27 after his wife actress Jeon Hye-jin alarmed at finding a note which appeared to be a suicide note, alerted the police, who found him unresponsive in the car, it was too late for him. On 28 December the police arrested a woman in her mid 20’s, a hostess at a high-end bar in Seoul, who had been accused of blackmailing the actor and extorting money. The question is, why was she not arrested earlier?

As fans across the world digested the news and shared their grief over his tragic demise, it once again brought to the fore S Korea’s cancel culture, and the distressing rate of celebrity suicides, reigniting conversations on the mental well-being of celebrities and public figures in the country.

The hyper-competitive world of showbiz and the strict moral codes imposed by Koreans on their celebrities, who are seen to epitomise perfection in every area of their life is a double-edged sword. The burden of being perfect and pleasing everyone can take its toll on anyone, and if you are a public figure you have opened yourself to judgment 24/7. Even Lee Sun Kyun’s request to not make the investigation public was not adhered to.

There is no escaping the spotlight, K pop artists often see themselves bound under strict management laws and contracts which even include clauses such as no dating, and have their lives constantly monitored by the public. Offence translates as shaming, abuse and bullying, especially on social media.

In 2017 K K-pop star Jonghyun took his own life at age 27. In 2019 K-pop singer Sulli was found dead at age 25, she had been subject to intense cyberbullying. The same year Goo Hara another K-pop singer ended her life, it was revealed she was suffering from depression.

S Korea has the highest rate of suicide in the world and is regarded as the fourth largest cause of death as per reports in 2012, the ratio having increased in 2020. 26 out of 100,000 people in the country are likely to take their own life.

It is a well-known fact that celebrities cannot access mental health professionals due to fear of public shame, as well as punishing schedules hardly give them time,

In recent years many artists and actors have spoken about mental health and have tried to normalise seeking help, as mental health becomes a serious crisis in the country. Agencies have started taking a strong stand against malicious rumours being circulated against artists.

Back home in India, celebrities have called out the rampant toxicity and negativity they find themselves subject to, from clickbait and fake headlines to bullying and abuse.

Maybe it is time for the public at large including fans and media for deep introspection and regard celebrities as humans and not mere products who are judged, slammed and thrown around.