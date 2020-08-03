All courtesies befitting to an IPS officer are duly extended to Vinay Tiwari: Mumbai Police

New Delhi: The quarantine of top Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai, who came all the way from Bihar to investigate Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has once again raised questions over Mumbai police investigation process. As it is, the Mumbai police have been receiving major backlash over irregularities in handling actor' death case.

In their statement regarding treatment meted out to IPS Vinay Tiwari, Mumbai police on Monday clarified: SSP Patna Shri Upendra Kumar Sharma IPS, had requested for accommodation and a vehicle for SP Central City Patna Shri Vinay Tiwari to IG Headquarters in DG office Maharashtra who was visiting Mumbai for Investigation. Accordingly, accommodation arrangements were made at Senior Officers Mess, SRPF GRP VIII, Goregaon, Mumbai and vehicle Maruti Ertiga MH-01-CP-1343 was arranged for Shri Vinay Tiwari. All courtesies befitting to an IPS officer are duly extended to Shri Vinay Tiwari. MPO Mess, Worli is presently non-operational due to COVID-19 situation.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also reacted to the development expressing his displeasure. He said that whatever has happened to him (Vinay Tiwari) in Mumbai is not right. He added it is political and Bihar police is carrying out its duty. Kumar said that Patna DGP will have a word with the officials in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Several political leaders, parties and fans have been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the case since many new developments have been unravelled.

Bihar police have come into action and a parallel investigation along with Mumbai police is on track to come to a conclusion.