New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani is a director who has delivered some of the best films and every single one is a superhit. While the director captivates the audience with an immensely engaging story, it's also the songs of his films that stay in the hearts of the audience for long. Evoking different emotions, the songs of Rajkumar Hirani's films always garnered tremendous love from the audience, having ruled their playlist for a long time. While we have seen many examples in his past released films, the same has been again witnessed in the Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya from his upcoming film Dunki.

Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya from Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has recently been released and in no time made its place in the hearts of the audience. The song brought along a mood of love, evoking fun vibes in its tunes. The song very well introduced the audience to the loving and endearing chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu who are coming together for the first time on the screen. That is indeed the beauty of Rajkumar Hirani's vision that he painted the love between this fresh pair so beautifully.

Rajkumar Hirani's songs indeed possess a unique charm and resonate easily with the masses due to their relatable nature. Looking at the songs from his past releases, be it the soulful Zoobi Doobi from 3 Idiots, the uplifting All Is Well from 3 Idiots or the playful Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki, his compositions draw inspiration from real-life stories, ensuring a deep connection with the audience. His songs develop an instant connection with the mass audience.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.